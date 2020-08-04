Banks sanction 1.37 trillion under emergency credit line guarantee scheme

Last week in a meeting with bank and non-bank lenders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to scale up lending across the priority sectors such as MSMEs and agriculture, and relook at its lending practice to ensure stable credit growth. "While it was noted that significant progress has been made in most schemes (including ECLGS), banks need to be proactive and actively engage with the intended beneficiaries to ensure that the credit support reaches them in a timely manner during this period of crisis," an official statement had said.