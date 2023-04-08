Banks sanction ₹23.2 lakh crore to about 41 crore beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched on April 8, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate easy collateral-free micro-credit of up to ₹10 lakh
Banks and financial institutions have sanctioned ₹23.2 lakh crore to over 40.82 crore beneficiaries under the Mudra Yojana launched to fund the unfunded eight years ago.
