‘MSME loan guarantee scheme is a big business opportunity for us’

Mumbai: The government’s ambitious ₹3 lakh crore automatic loan scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) has received a big thumbs up from banks who are looking at it as a huge business opportunity. At the Mint’s Pivot or Perish Pivot or Perish Banking on new strategies: A playbook for the banking sector in the post Covid world, the excitement around the scheme was palpable.

Arijit Basu, the managing director of State Bank of India expects this scheme to support the ailing MSME sector which has been affected by the Covid crisis. "For the MSME sector they need a lot of handholding and this ₹3 trillion being disbursed by banks will come in very handy to see that these businesses are supported," he said.

According to the Finance Ministry data, the size of the package notwithstanding, public sector banks have so far sanctioned loans worth ₹8,320 crore till 5 June to micro, small and medium enterprises in 12 states under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). Of this, ₹599 crore has already been disbursed to 17,904 accounts, according to data .

Several have started to reach out to their clients and expect to begin loan disbursements by mid-June, which could lead to higher credit growth in the first quarter. However, V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC First bank believes that the growth in MSME loan will pick up once the momentum of consumption demand increases.

“Consumer demand for personal loans etc is up 70% in the areas that opened. But SME lending is nil. Consumption is picking up but SME lending – business loans, LAP is as good as not there. Our theory is that consumption will start picking up first and when the demand comes through consumption that will lead to growth in SME loans. It may come with a six month lag," he said.

On 16 May, the government had announced a comprehensive economic package for the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, which included the ₹3 trillion collateral-free automatic loan scheme, ₹20,000 crore subordinate debt scheme for stressed micro, small and medium enterprises and ₹50,000 crore equity infusion scheme through a fund of funds.

Under this scheme, guarantee will be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trust Co. Ltd (NCGTC) in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line facility. The guarantee cover will be available for additional working capital and term loan facilities up to 20% of the outstanding credit limit up to ₹25 crore as on 29 February.

