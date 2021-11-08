Banks  see  corporate lending revive by  March

“But I think what one is certain is that the capex cycle has bottomed out, and we should certainly see that begin to kick in. There are various initiatives; national monetization programme, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. We are seeing small levels of capex in chemicals, steel, cement and so on and so forth. Some of that is also being funded by internal accruals," he told analysts on 26 October.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}