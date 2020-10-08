Banks see gradual pickup in their retail lending biz

“Definitely, there is some demand coming from the retail segment, and the first among these to pick up will be housing loans, as there is still a lot of gap between people owning homes and living on rent," said Pallav Mohapatra, chief executive of Central Bank of India, a public sector lender. Mohapatra said several people who lived on rent faced ill-treatment from their landlords in the form of arbitrary notices during the pandemic. “Now, they want to buy this asset, even if it erodes their savings to an extent," he said.