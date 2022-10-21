Banks see net reduction of 2.9 lakh credit cards on RBI’s inactive card diktat

“Spends remained strong and continued their healthy momentum over, led by the rising share of e-commerce transactions, which will keep growth in spends buoyant. While cards additions may see some divergence as banks comply with RBI’s guidelines, incremental sourcing is likely to remain strong. Players such as SBI Card, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue their strong performance," the report said.