Banks see strong pickup in overseas loan book growth in FY22

Bank of Baroda (BoB) saw a 21.2% jump in international loan book in FY22 helped by increased participation in syndication deals in the US and Australia. The bank used to previously undertake more of trade finance, which has now shifted to long-term loans as it gives higher spread. BoB’s international loan book comprised 16.37% of its total loan book or ₹1.33 trillion last fiscal, up from 14.7% or ₹1.10 trillion in FY21, and 17% or ₹1.27 trillion in FY20. BoB has 46 branches or offices in 14 nations including an offshore unit in GIFT city in Gujarat.

