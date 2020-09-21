Banks set sights on guarantees

“As things stand, banks are in a bit of a quandary due to the recent Supreme Court ruling in which it refused to vacate a stay by Delhi high court on the invocation of personal guarantees against Anil Ambani. Lenders fear more cases may go the same way as courts may provide interim relief to such promoters," said Ajay Shaw, a partner at DSK Legal. “The Delhi high court’s final judgement in the matter will be crucial and will set an important precedent."