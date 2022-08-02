Banks spend big to boost credit-card sign-ups, defying recession fears

For most major issuers, balances still aren’t back to where they were at the end of 2019. In the second quarter, JPMorgan balances increased 17% from a year prior to $165.5 billion, still shy of the $169 billion in balances it had at the end of 2019. Capital One’s U.S. credit-card balances were up 21% in the second quarter from a year prior to $115 billion but still down from $119 billion at the end of 2019.

