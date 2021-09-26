Banks’ spread on loans falls amid intense competition

While spreads on retail loans, especially mortgages, have been falling, there is intense competition among banks to woo top-rated corporate customers. Though bulk of the incremental lending is in retail, which offers better margins, some top-rated state-run companies are raising funds at the repo rate of 4%, without any spread, said experts. To be sure, state-run firms have had an upper hand in loan pricing, but this time round, other borrowers are also not far behind. “Clearly, banks are facing significant margin pressures," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser, State Bank of India, in a note on 21 September. He said weak credit demand and excess liquidity is evident with banks parking more than ₹7 trillion every day on average since April under the reverse repo operations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while the government’s cash balance with the central bank is at ₹3.4 trillion.

