Banks start raising lending rates to save margin erosion
Summary
- Deposit rate hikes have outpaced increases in lending rates, as deposit growth continues to lag credit growth. The weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans by 153 bps from 7.86% to 9.39%. In contrast, the weighted average deposit rate on fresh term deposits by 226 bps from 4.21% to 6.47%.
Mumbai: Banks have started raising lending rates to make up for higher interest rates paid to depositors, with the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) increasing loan rates twice in the last two months.