However, not all loan rates are linked to MCLR. In October 2019, the central bank introduced the external benchmark-based lending rate (EBLR) regime, directing banks to link their loan rates to an external benchmark like the repo rate. After this, floating interest rates for all retail and MSME loans were linked to EBLR. From 46.5% in June 2022, the share of MCLR-linked had dipped to 38.3% by March 2024. Alongside, the share of EBLR-linked loans rose to 57.5% from 46.9% over the same period. Corporate loans are still linked to MCLR, although some banks have started offering top-rated corporates short-term loans on external benchmarks.