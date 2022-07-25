Banks start using information-sharing tools to detect financial crime5 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Technology can help banks team up to find money launderers, but the legal basis for information-sharing is murky in many countries
Technology can help banks team up to find money launderers, but the legal basis for information-sharing is murky in many countries
Banks have long struggled to spot illicit transactions among the multitudes they process daily because criminals move dirty money from one institution to another to cover their tracks, leaving compliance staff with only a partial road map of their actions.