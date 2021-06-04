Banks stocks mixed after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

“The MPC expectedly stayed on hold and emphasized its commitment to keeping policy accommodative and maintaining ample liquidity as long as necessary. The bigger move was with regard to yield management as the RBI stressed on smooth liquidity management and orderly G-sec borrowings, with a more vocal and defined G-SAP. Of the residual ₹40,000 crore G-SAP 1.0, around ₹10,000 crore will be allocated to SDLs, while the G-SAP 2.0 amount will be higher at ₹1.2trillion for Q2FY21," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services. G-secs are government securities, G-SAP is government securities acquisition plan, and SDL stands for state development loans.