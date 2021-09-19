Some financial-technology lenders are in the process of bankification, with both models seeming to be working for investors right now.

Home-improvement lender GreenSky’s agreed-upon sale to Goldman Sachs is the latest in a series of similar moves for nonbank lending companies. Several notable digital lending companies that began with some form of partnership, wholesale funding or marketplace model are in some stage of shifting into a banking model. LendingClub acquired Radius Bancorp and became a bank, and SoFi Technologies is seeking to become one. Square now has its own banking license that it can use to issue business loans.

LendingClub saw a sharp rally after completing its bank deal, with deposits available to fund its lending. The stock has more than doubled so far in 2021. Likewise, with Goldman Sachs deposits instead of bank partnerships to fund loans, GreenSky could focus entirely on consumer and merchant relationships and new products. That will be essential as the landscape for installment, buy- now-pay-later and point-of-sale lending rapidly evolves. GreenSky’s shares jumped 53% on news of the deal.

It is tempting to view all this as an indication that the bank, for all its issues, has proven to be the ultimate platform for lending: insulated from ever-shifting Washington views on “fintech," with cheap deposits acting as the most durable form of crowdfunding, and stress tests providing an incentive to keep credit risk at a minimum.

But that isn’t the whole story—at least as far as the market is indicating. Take buy-now-pay-later provider Affirm Holdings. It offers relatively large, longer-term purchase loans originated via partner banks. Yet not being a bank itself, and using a mix including its own equity and the capital markets to fund lending, hasn’t held the stock back. Affirm has more than doubled its January IPO price.

Similarly, shares of Upstart Holdings, an artificial-intelligence lending platform that works with partner banks and investors, are up sevenfold this year, in the midst of a surge in loan volume. GreenSky was up around 70% on the year before the announcement of the Goldman Sachs deal. Banks in the S&P Composite 1500 index are up about 25% on the year.

Down the road, banks might have some tailwinds. Deposits will likely stay cheap for some time, even as interest rates start to tick higher and perhaps gum up capital markets. As credit costs creep back up to normal levels, losses might eat into net yields on loans, making it less attractive to share any economics with an outside partner. Yet at the same time, any technology partner that is able to demonstrate an ability to keep credit losses minimized could be even more valuable to banks and investors. And banks might stay hungry enough for loan growth that the costs of partnerships are justified.

There are some regulatory factors to watch, such as any moves over “true lender" rules that might make it harder to originate loans via a partner, or how regulators view future charter grants to fintech companies. Meanwhile, in the mortgage space, investors need to keep an eye on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. With new capital requirements being proposed, they might continue to be in a good position to help nonbank mortgage originators fend off potential bank competition.

Banks might have won a few skirmishes, but the battle is far from over. Still, as long as consumers are in good shape, everybody can win.

