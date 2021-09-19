Banks strike back, but returns remain strong with fintech

Down the road, banks might have some tailwinds. Deposits will likely stay cheap for some time, even as interest rates start to tick higher and perhaps gum up capital markets. As credit costs creep back up to normal levels, losses might eat into net yields on loans, making it less attractive to share any economics with an outside partner. Yet at the same time, any technology partner that is able to demonstrate an ability to keep credit losses minimized could be even more valuable to banks and investors. And banks might stay hungry enough for loan growth that the costs of partnerships are justified.

