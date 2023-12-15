Banks struggled with higher rates, but they might come to miss them
SummaryFalling rates will help banks’ bond portfolios, but also pressure income as higher deposit costs linger.
In 2023, higher interest rates hit lenders on both sides of the ledger, raising deposit costs and decreasing the value of their bond portfolios. For some regional lenders, the squeeze was so acute it sparked fatal bank runs.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more