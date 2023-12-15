Banks struggled with higher rates, but they might come to miss them

In 2023, higher interest rates hit lenders on both sides of the ledger, raising deposit costs and decreasing the value of their bond portfolios. For some regional lenders, the squeeze was so acute it sparked fatal bank runs.

Even after a recent rally, the KBW Nasdaq Bank index is down more than 4% this year, underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 25 percentage points. So investors might be primed to jump back into bank stocks now that the Federal Reserve looks poised to start cutting rates next year.

Yet some perspective on the state of U.S. banking is required. Through the first three quarters of 2023, across all insured banks total net income was up nearly 12% from the prior year, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Average return on equity—a key measure of banks’ profitability—was north of 13% on an annualized basis. It hasn’t been at that level in a year in nearly two decades.

What powered this profit were those very same higher interest rates. The cash sitting on banks’ balance sheets earned more. Variable-rate loans like credit cards were repriced higher. Yes, deposit costs went up, maybe by more than people thought they would. But they still didn’t go up as much as the yields on banks’ assets.

Banks’ cumulative funding “beta," or the degree to which the quarterly average cost of funding earning assets rose relative to the average effective federal-funds rate, was around 42% from the fourth quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of this year, according to FDIC and Fed data. Meanwhile, earning asset yields rose about 56% as much as the fed-funds rate. Banks’ net interest margin—or the difference between earning yields and the cost of funding—rose from 2.55% to 3.30% over that period, according to the FDIC.

But even before this week, with the Fed already pausing rate increases, analysts were expecting net interest income across Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo to decline 3% in 2024, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. If rates start to drop later next year, the runway of these enhanced interest earnings gets even shorter.

There is of course the benefit of lower rates on the unrealized paper losses on banks’ securities portfolios, as falling yields boost the value of fixed-rate securities bought during the era of super-low rates. Narrowing this paper loss can help banks’ capital levels. That might spark some bigger share buybacks next year, and lessen the pressure to shrink ahead of higher Fed capital requirements.

The prospect of narrower unrealized losses is one thing really helping Bank of America, which has a big securities portfolio, and many other bank stocks this week. The KBW bank index is up 9% over the past two sessions.

Offsetting an improvement to capital, though, are some potential earnings hits. The steady maturing of those older bonds can deliver a long stream of higher earnings, as that cash is reinvested at higher yields. But if rates are lower, that benefit shrinks. Rate cuts also mean lower yields on loans tied to benchmarks like prime rates, notably credit cards.

Plus, banks’ deposit costs are probably not going to adjust downward nearly as quickly. Even if rates end up lower next year than previously anticipated, many depositors may still be looking for more yield. For example, about 45% of commercial interest checking accounts and a quarter of commercial savings accounts are still currently paying less than 3%, according to Curinos managing director Peter Serene. Even with three 0.25 point cuts, the lower end of the fed-funds target would still be 4.5%.

“In the initial part of Fed rate cuts, deposit costs can be sticky for the initial one or two quarters, which presents a challenge for net interest margins to offset the repricing of floating-rate assets," says Citigroup bank analyst Keith Horowitz.

Eventually, though, deposit costs will peak and start to fall. And even if the benefit isn’t as big, the long process of repricing banks’ older assets means that some boost from relatively higher rates continues into the future. Steadier net interest income and improved capital could start to deliver in 2025.

However, the outlook for bank stocks also depends on what is going on in the economy if the Fed ends up making the rate cuts penciled in, and in particular what that means for potential loan losses. “Outperformance might require the group to thread a careful macro needle," analysts at Autonomous Research wrote in a note this week.

The move down in rates has provided some relief for banks. It could also bring some discomfort.

Write to Telis Demos at Telis.Demos@wsj.com