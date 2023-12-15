Banks struggled with higher rates, but they might come to miss them

Plus, banks’ deposit costs are probably not going to adjust downward nearly as quickly. Even if rates end up lower next year than previously anticipated, many depositors may still be looking for more yield. For example, about 45% of commercial interest checking accounts and a quarter of commercial savings accounts are still currently paying less than 3%, according to Curinos managing director Peter Serene. Even with three 0.25 point cuts, the lower end of the fed-funds target would still be 4.5%.

