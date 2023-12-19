Banks take consultants on board in green journey

Indian banks, especially those in the public sector, are weaving green initiatives into their business decisions amid rising risks of climate change, and are looking for external help to create frameworks to help them make better decisions on the sustainability front.

India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) and second-largest public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) are the government-owned lenders leading the way. SBI said in August that it wants to hire a consultant to measure carbon footprints in its loan portfolio, and benchmark the bank’s loan mix based on high- and low-emitting sectors, while taking into account the portfolios of other local and global peers.

SBI also raised a $1 billion syndicated social loan in February, arranged by MUFG Bank and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, which it said was the largest ESG (environment, social, governance) loan by a commercial bank in Asia Pacific and the second-largest social loan globally.

BoB is looking to appoint a consultancy for advisory on green financing, showed a public document from 30 November. The document showed that the bank is embarking on an ambitious journey to enhance its green financing portfolio, and align its business and operations with ESG principles.

Another public sector bank, Union Bank of India, said in July that it has empanelled EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG and Crisil as consultants to aid its ESG transition.

To be sure, large private sector banks like ICICI Bank have also shown similar commitment towards sustainability. For instance, ICICI Bank’s green financing portfolio stood at ₹11,900 crore as on 31 March, it said in its FY23 ESG report.

Some of these initiatives have been spurred by regulatory nudges. In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a framework for accepting green deposits. These are interest-bearing deposits where proceeds would be earmarked towards certain environment-friendly sectors. The guidelines are meant to protect depositor interest while allowing better flow of funds towards green projects.

BoB has already developed a framework for green deposits, its document said, in line the RBI framework. The framework includes “flow of credit for green activities (for FY24, FY25 and FY26)," it said, adding that the bank will use the framework to identify, evaluate and select eligible green projects for green financing.

Experts, though, are not too sure if green deposits will pick up. “Green deposits came into being some time ago, even before RBI released the guidelines, although I have not seen too many products. Green deposits may not work for retail savers if they have to settle for lower interest rates to compensate for higher risk and high transaction for banks’ green lending," said Dhruba Purkayastha, India director for Climate Policy Initiative, a non-profit research and advisory institution.

Purkayastha recommends that the regulator could also incentivize banks by allowing them to exclude green deposits while calculating the cash reserve ratio (CRR), lower their risk weights or provide some other form of credit risk subsidy, which would give them more headroom to lend.

Other experts say that green initiatives by banks are critical to meet climate change and ESG objectives. “Banks will need to support their clients—including notably those in heavy industries like steel, metals and mining, and freight and logistics—in their decarbonization efforts as well as in growing businesses such as electric vehicles, providing renewable energy by way of green finance and pricing models, and offering sustainability-linked loans or revolving credit facilities," said Sonali Kulkarni, lead, financial services, Accenture in India.

Kulkarni said that banks will also need to build expertise in designing decarbonization strategies and road maps for their clients, transform their lending value chains, and build data and analytics platforms to ingest and analyse ESG data at scale.

Anu Chaudhary, a partner and global head of ESG consulting at consulting firm Uniqus Consultech, said certain large private sector banks have started to adopt ESG risk management frameworks as part of managing credit risk, besides addressing regulatory and investor demands for more ESG disclosures. “At this point in time, some private banks are leading the establishment of such frameworks when compared to PSU banks. That being said, more formal integration of ESG risks is required across the banking sector," said Chaudhary.