Banks take consultants on board in green journey
Summary
- India’s largest bank SBI and Bank of Baroda, the second-largest, are the govt-owned lenders leading the way in weaving green initiatives into their business decisions amid rising risks of climate change
Indian banks, especially those in the public sector, are weaving green initiatives into their business decisions amid rising risks of climate change, and are looking for external help to create frameworks to help them make better decisions on the sustainability front.