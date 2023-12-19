Banks take consultants on board in green journey

Experts, though, are not too sure if green deposits will pick up. “Green deposits came into being some time ago, even before RBI released the guidelines, although I have not seen too many products. Green deposits may not work for retail savers if they have to settle for lower interest rates to compensate for higher risk and high transaction for banks’ green lending," said Dhruba Purkayastha, India director for Climate Policy Initiative, a non-profit research and advisory institution.