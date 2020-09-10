Banks tap consultants for debt recast assessment

Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director, Resurgent India, said it was approached by banks, seeking a ramp up of operations to meet increasing demand for TEV and other such services. The firm provides services like debt syndication, valuation, and credit assessment. Gadia said they are already empanelled with lenders. “We are discussing with lenders on how to recast deals should be structured so that most eligible companies are able to avail of the benefit. Another thing we are working on is the cash flow projections of stressed companies, keeping in mind that several businesses may not be able to post encouraging numbers in the first two quarters of this financial year," said Gadia.