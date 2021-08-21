Banks tap fintechs to deliver new-age credit products

Buy now pay later essentially offers around 15 days of interest-free funds to small borrowers. Experts said these products act as the first step towards assessing the creditworthiness of a borrower. Once, they have built up some repayment track record on the BNPL product, banks can offer either a credit card or a personal loan to that customer. What it does is, it brings more people into formal credit channels, despite having no credit scores. Banks assess credit worthiness of retail borrowers through a plethora of data points, credit scores by credit bureaus being one of the most important ones.