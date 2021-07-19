Banks to exit ARCs as they set up ‘bad bank’

“With NARCL coming into being, the major positive feature is that it will not face the problem of aggregating debt, a problem that ARCs have been facing for a long time. Now, they will be able to do debt recasts as there will be no other lender who will have contradictory views. As an asset reconstruction company, we face such problems because 100% debt aggregation is not taking place," Pallav Mohapatra, chief executive of Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) Ltd and former head of Central Bank of India, said in a recent interview.