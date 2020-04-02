Banks seen bearing the brunt as covid-19 brings growth to a halt

MUMBAI : The ongoing nationwide lockdown, sluggish economic growth and the consequent rise in bad loan provisions will exert pressure on the capital adequacy of banks, ratings agencies have warned.

Experts said the effect will be more pronounced for public sector banks (PSBs), considering that the government has not announced any plan for a capital infusion for state-owned banks in FY21, as it expects them to tap the markets for capital. Moody’s went to the extent of revising the outlook for the Indian banking system to negative from stable earlier.

According to the ratings agency, surge in loan loss provisions, along with a decline in revenue, will hurt the profitability of banks, leading to a deterioration of capitalization. It said that if the government makes more capital infusions into PSBs, as it has in the past few years, it will mitigate capital pressures for them.

“However, the government so far has not announced any new plan to provide capital support for PSBs. Most rated private sector banks will maintain strong capital buffers," it said in a report on 2 April .

The government had infused ₹70,000 crore into state-owned banks in FY20. In FY19, it had infused over ₹1 trillion, with the last round of ₹48,239 crore in February 2019, allowing six banks to exit the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

Moody’s also said that a deterioration of global economic conditions and India’s 21-day lockdown will weigh on domestic demand and private investment. Credit supply to the economy will be hampered by volatility in global financial markets and heightened risk aversion among Indian banks and debt market participations, it said.

Meanwhile, rating agency Icra said the delinquency numbers for banks and non-banks are going to increase in FY21, which would have an impact on their financials.

Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings, Icra said the capital profile of a lot of lenders are expected to suffer.

“We believe that the build-up in stressed assets would continue to exert pressure on the capital level. In a current environment where equity mobilization is going to be difficult, the rise in NPAs (non-performing assets) and the inability of a lot of lenders to improve on their collections could stretch their solvency," said Srinivasan. Solvency refers to the ratio of net stressed assets to core equity or net NPAs to core equity. “Both ways, the numbers are going to show a deterioration," he said, adding that, regulatory capital adequacy, though, may not be a problem for many of them because of sluggish credit growth and limited avenues to deploy money.

Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint





According to Icra, funding challenges, while higher on-balance sheet liquidity and uncertainty on asset quality could force private lenders to remain cautious on fresh disbursements, public sector banks may be constrained by their capital position and merger-induced bottlenecks.

Moreover, despite RBI deferring the increase in capital requirements, the absence of any budgeted capital in FY21 will limit their credit growth to 6%.

Non-food credit stood at ₹100.8 trillion, showing a growth 6.07% year-on-year (y-o-y) for the fortnight ended 13 March, data from RBI showed.

Last year, RBI had suggested that state-owned banks’ dependence on the government for capital should end. In its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India in December, the central bank had said that the government has been infusing capital in some PSBs, just enough to meet the regulatory minimum including capital conservation buffer (CCB). It had said that in the coming years, the financial health of PSBs should increasingly be assessed by their ability to access capital markets instead of the tendency to depend excessively on the government.

Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research said in a note on 30 January that it has placed the rating of most of the PSBs on rating watch evolving. It said that while the proposed amalgamation could give them economies of scale in the long term, credit growth and asset recovery could suffer in the short term.