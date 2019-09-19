Banks to hold public meets with NBFCs until 15 Oct in 400 districts: Sitharaman

New Delhi: To increase credit disbursement across the country ahead of the festive season, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has directed scheduled commercial banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) to reach out to new customers in 400 districts in two tranches from now and 15 October.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the heads of commercial banks, Sitharaman said in the first instance, the programme will be run in 200 districts from now and 29 September where banks and NBFCs will be available to disburse credit to retail customers, farmers, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). In the next phase, another 200 districts will be targeted between 10-15 October.

“Junior finance minister Anurag Thakur will depute ministers or MPs to attend these programmes and come back with report on how it went," she said.

Banks have also been asked to provide information regarding how many customers have sought and availed themselves of one-time settlement of loans from 1 July to 30 September.

Sitharaman said she has also asked banks no stressed asset of MSMEs should be declared non-performing asset till 31 March, 2020 invoking the existing guidelines of RBI.

“We have requested at bank level, the bank should sit with stressed MSME and work out a mechanism how best they can come out even if it requires additional infusion of capital," she added.

Banks requested for a special dispensation for farmers and MSMEs from government. Sitharaman said the request will be considered by the finance ministry.