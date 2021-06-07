Banks to initially transfer 89,000 crore of loans to NARCL

The aggregate amount of bad loans likely to be transferred in trenches will be ₹2 trillion. As announced in the Union budget on 1 February, the plan is to create a bad bank to house bad loans of ₹500 crore and above, in a structure that will contain an asset reconstruction company (ARC) and an asset management company (AMC) to manage and recover dud assets. Once completed, the transfer would relieve banks that are saddled with over ₹7 trillion of bad debt.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}