Banks to offload delinquent loans

According to Pallav Mohapatra, chief executive, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd, some banks are discussing such sales with asset reconstruction companies. “Some of the banks will try to recover these loans over time, but the ones who want to clean up their balance sheets without delay would sell them to ARCs. See, ARCs would not buy them at the book value but at a discount, and lenders will weigh the benefits of a discounted sale against the benefit of retaining such assets," said Mohapatra, adding that private banks would be keener to sell these loans than their state-owned counterparts.