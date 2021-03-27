A long weekend awaits bank customers as public and private sector banks in India will remain open only for four days between March 27 and April 4. Bank customers should plan their visits to bank branches keeping in mind the bank holidays next week.

According to bank holiday details on the Reserve Bank of India's website, banks will remain shut on March 27 (fourth Saturday), then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.

After Holi, banks will be open on April 30th and 31. April 1 is a closing of accounts day where only works related to closing their yearly accounts will be done.

As per RBI banks are again close on April 2 due to second Friday. While April 4 is Sunday. However, banks will be open for public on April 3.

ATM and internet banking services will remain open for customers on all the bank holidays mentioned above.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via