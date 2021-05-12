Banks to remain closed for 2 days from tomorrow in these cities. Details here1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2021, 09:39 AM IST
Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country on 13 and 14 May. These holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.
Banks to remain closed from 13 May-14 May
Banks to remain closed on 13 May
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)
Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram
Banks to remain closed on 14 May
Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya
Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Licknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla
Apart from these the other bank holidays in May are
16 May: Sunday
22 May: Fourth Saturday
23 May : Sunday
26 May: Buddha Pournima
30 May: Sunday
The RBI has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
