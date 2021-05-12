Banks to remain closed for 2 days from tomorrow in these cities. Details here

Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state

Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country on 13 and 14 May. These holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

Banks to remain closed on 13 May

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

Banks to remain closed on 14 May

Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

Apart from these the other bank holidays in May are

16 May: Sunday

22 May: Fourth Saturday

23 May : Sunday

26 May: Buddha Pournima

30 May: Sunday

The RBI has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

