Bank holidays: Banks in Chandigarh are closed today on account of Kabir Das Jayanti. Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated on the Jyeshtha Purnima tithi, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, there were nine holidays in the month of June out of which three were state-specific holidays.

Banks to remain closed on 24 June

On account of Sant Kabir Jayanti, banks in Chandigarh are closed.

Banks to remain closed on 25 June

On account of Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

Banks to remain closed on 26 June and 27 June

June 26, being a second Saturday, banks will remain closed across India. Banks are closed on Sundays.

On June 30, banks will be closed in Aizawl on account of Remna Ni.

The RBI has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

