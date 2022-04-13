Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country from tomorrow(14 April) till 17 April due to various festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India.

Banks to remain closed from 14 April-17 April

Banks to remain closed on 14 April (Thursday)

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu.

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Only banks in Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh will not observe a holiday on this day.

Bank Holiday on April 15 (Friday)

Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

Banks will be closed except in Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar

Bank Holiday on April 16 (Saturday)

Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain closed in Guwahati

Bank Holiday on April 17 (Sunday)

All banks remain closed on Sundays

Banks will also be closed on April 21 due to Garia Puja, and on April 29 due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida.

Banks will be shut on the last Saturday, i.e. April 23, and April 24, which is a Sunday. Banks are usually open on the first and third Saturday of a month.