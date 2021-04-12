Subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >Banks to remain closed for 4 days from tomorrow in these cities. Details here

Banks to remain closed for 4 days from tomorrow in these cities. Details here

Premium
Bank holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other.
1 min read . 12:09 PM IST Staff Writer

The banking holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other

Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country from tomorrow (13 April) till 16 April due to various festivals, according to the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. These holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. The banking holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other.

Banks to remain closed from 13 April-16 April

Banks to remain closed on 13 April

Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar.

Banks to remain closed on14 April

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

Banks to remain closed on 15 April

Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Shimla

Banks to remain closed on 16 April

Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain closed in Guwahati

Apart from these banks will remain closed on 21 April and 24 April on account of Ram Navmi and Second Saturday respectively.

