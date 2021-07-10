Banks will remain closed in some cities from today(10 July) till 14 July due to various festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Banks to remain closed on 10 July

10 July – Second Saturday

Banks to remain closed on 11 July

11 July – Sunday

Banks to remain closed on 12 July

12 July -Monday (Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra)

Banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe the holiday on July 12 on account of Rath Yatra. The banks will also remain shut on July 12 in Imphal on account of Kang (Rathajatra).

Banks to remain closed on 13 and 14 July

13 July- Tuesday (Bhanu Jayanti)

14 July-Wednesday (Drukpa Tshechi)

On July 16, banks in Uttarakhand will be closed on account of the Harela festival. On July 17, Agartala and Shillong banks will be closes because of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively.

The bank will remain shut in Sikkim on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu. On July 20, on account of Bakrid, banks will remain close in Jammu and Kochi. However, on July 21, except for Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, all banks will remain shut on account of Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha)/ (Eid-UI-Adha). In Agartala, the banks will be shut on July 31 because of Ker Puja.

16 July - Friday ( Harela)

17 July- Saturday(Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja)

18 July – Sunday

19 July-Monday (Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu)

20 July- Tuesday (Bakrid)

21 July- Wednesday - (Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha)

24 July – Fourth Saturday

25 July – Sunday

31 July- Saturday (Ker Puja)

Bank holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other.

