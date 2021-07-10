Banks to remain closed for 5 days from today in these cities. Details here

The bank will remain shut in Sikkim on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu. On July 20, on account of Bakrid, banks will remain close in Jammu and Kochi. However, on July 21, except for Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, all banks will remain shut on account of Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha)/ (Eid-UI-Adha). In Agartala, the banks will be shut on July 31 because of Ker Puja.

