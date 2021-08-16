Bank holidays this week: Before visiting your bank this week, you must note down the list of important holidays during which banks will remain closed. Banks are going to be closed for 5 days this week. Banks in Maharashtra are closed on account of Parsi New Year today.

Banks closed on 16 August (Monday)

16 August: Parse New Year (Maharashtra)

Navroz or Nowruz, which is Iranian and Persian New year is a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

Banks closed on 19 August (Thursday)

19 August: Muharram

Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram. This holiday will be an off for lenders in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states.

Banks closed on 20 August (Friday)

20 August: Onam

Banks will remain shut in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu on account of Onam on 20 August

Banks closed on 21 August (Saturday)

21 August: Thiruvonam

Banks will remain shut in Kerala on account of Thiruvonam on 21 August

Banks closed on 22 August

22 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

22 August is Raksha Bandhan, which happens to fall on Sunday. All banks are closed on Sundays as well as Second and last Saturdays.

Although online banking activities will continue to work. Banks will remain closed for total of15 days in the month of August according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

