Banks to remain closed for 6 days from tomorrow in these cities. Full list

Banks to remain closed for 6 days from tomorrow in these cities. Full list1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India
Banks will remain closed for six days starting tomorrow in some cities due to various festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. These holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
If you have any important work related to the bank, then you will have to postpone it. Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India.
Bank holiday on August 11
August 11: Raksha Bandhan
Banks in Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla will remain shut on account of Raksha Bandhan.
Bank holiday on August 12
August 12: Raksha Bandhan
This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days-11 August and 12 August. Banks in Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain shut on August 12 for Rakhi festival.
Bank holiday on August 13
August 13: Patriot’s Day
Banks in Imphal will remain closed on August 13
Bank holiday on August 14
August 14: Sunday
All banks remain closed on Sundays and second and last Saturdays.
Bank holiday on August 15
August 15: Independence Day — All over India
Banks across the country will be closed on Independence Day on August 15.
Bank holiday on August 16
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)
Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur for Parsi New Year.
Banks will remain open on August 17. On August 18 and 19, banks will remain shut for Janmashtami
Other bank holidays next week
August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow
August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.