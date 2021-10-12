If you are planning to visit your bank branch this month, you should be aware that both public and private sector banks will be closed for nine days from today. In October, there are a variety of festivals, including Durga Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra.

There will be various festivals in October across the country including Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. So there will be a long list of bank holidays this month, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holiday on October 12

October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

On October 12, banks in Agartala and Kolkata will remain closed on account of Maha Saptami.

Bank Holiday on October 13

October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

On October 13 which is Maha Ashtami, banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will remain shut

Bank Holiday on October 14

October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut on October 14 on account of Maha Navami.

Bank Holiday on October 15

October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)

All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla will remain shut on 15 October.

Bank Holiday on October 16

October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain)

Only Gangtok banks will remain shut on October 16 due to Dasain.

Bank Holiday on October 17

October 17 - Sunday

Bank Holiday on October 18

October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

Only Guwahati banks will remain shut on October 18 due to Kati Bihu.

Bank Holiday on October 19

October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut.

Bank Holiday on October 20

October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Shimla will remain shut.

Other bank holidays in October

October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 23 – 4th Saturday

October 24 – Sunday

October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 31 - Sunday

