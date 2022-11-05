Banks to remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in some states: Check here

Banks to remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in some states: Check here1 min read . 10:49 PM IST
- The number of holidays for the month of November has been set at 10
Banks in some states will remain closed on November 8, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima.
Banks will be closed in many states, however it will not be closed in the states of Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.
Bank holidays are observed according to a list by the Reserve Bank of India. The number of holidays for the month of November has been set at 10, according to that list. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. On the first and third Saturdays of each month, banks are open as usual.
Apart from the second Saturday, Sunday, RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.
Banks in India are closed on November 11, 2022 i,e Friday on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival. On this day, banks are closed only in Karnataka, Meghalaya. Other states banks will be working.
In September and October, there were many days when banks were closed. Across different states separately, banks will be collectively closed for 21 days in October 2022 (though not one bank is closed more than three / four days in the month), including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.