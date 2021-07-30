Banks will stay closed for Muharram, Janmashtami, Parse New Year, Onam and other occasions depending upon the state holidays in August. On an average, in several states they will remain closed for 9 days this month, which includes weekends.

However, as 15 August falls on a Sunday , it's not listed as a Holiday this year.

If you have some urgent bank-related chores this month then keep this list handy.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in August:

13 August: Patriot's Day (Manipur)

16 August: Parse New Year (Maharashtra)

19 August: Muharram (Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states)

20 August: Onam (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

21 August: Thiruvonam (Kerala)

23 August: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (holiday in Kerala)

30 August: Janmashtami: (Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states)

31 August: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays very from state to state. Only gazetted holidays are recognised by the banks across the country

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.