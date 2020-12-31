Banks to remain closed on these days in January 2021. Full list here

If you are planning to visit bank branches next month, you must know that banks will be closed for at least 15 days in January, including four Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. However, banks will remain operational on 1 January in most of the cities.

According to the website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks will be shut in Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong on 1 January. In Aizawl, banks will be closed on 2 January as well for New Year celebrations.

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the banks will remain closed on 12 January in Kolkata. On the occassion of Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti, banks will be shut on 14 January in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad. On 15 January, banks will be closed in Chennai, Guwahati for Thiruvalluvar Day and Magh Bihu. The banks in Chennai will also remain shut on 16 January.

To observe birthday of Guru Govind Singh Ji, banks in Chandigarh to remain closed on 20 January. Banks in Imphal will be shut on 25 January. The bank branches across the country will be closed on 26 January or Republic Day as it is a national holiday.

While the bank branches would remain closed on these dates, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as normal, the central bank said.

Bank holidays in January in 2021

1 January 2021- New Year's Day. Only in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Shillong.

2 January 2021 -New Year’s Celebration. Only in Aizawl

3 January 2021- Sunday

9 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

12 January 2021 - Birthday of Swami Vivekananda. Only in Kolkata

14 January 2021 - Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti. Only in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad.

15 January 2021 - Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja. Only in Chennai, Guwahati.

16 January 2021 - Uzhavar Thirunal. Only in Chennai.

17 January 2021- Sunday

20 January 2021 - Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday. Only in Chandigarh

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday, Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

24 January 2021- Sunday

25 January 2021-Imoinu Iratpa. Only in Imphal.

26 January 2021- Republic Day. All banks to remain closed across the country.

31 January 2021- Sunday

