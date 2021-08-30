Banks to remain closed today, tomorrow in these states. Check full list here

Banks will remain closed in as many as 15 cities across the country today on the occasion of Janmashtami

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks closed today, tomorrow: Banks will remain closed in as many as 15 cities across the country today on the occasion of Janmashtami. Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

Banks closed today, tomorrow: Banks will remain closed in as many as 15 cities across the country today on the occasion of Janmashtami. Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays for the month, and now only two days constituting those holidays are left. The RBI classifies holidays into three groups – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Banks were closed on 28 August and August 29 too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

August 28 – Fourth Saturday

August 29 – Weekly off (Sunday)

Banks closed today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks will remain shut in as many as 15 cities across India on the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi today. These cities are Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Banks closed tomorrow {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

August 31: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). Banks will solely be closed in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on the occasion of Krishna Ashtami, according to the RBI holiday list.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Topics