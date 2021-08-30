Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >Banks to remain closed today, tomorrow in these states. Check full list here

Banks to remain closed today, tomorrow in these states. Check full list here

Janmashtami: Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states.
1 min read . 07:05 AM IST Livemint

Banks will remain closed in as many as 15 cities across the country today on the occasion of Janmashtami

Banks closed today, tomorrow: Banks will remain closed in as many as 15 cities across the country today on the occasion of Janmashtami. Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

Every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a list of holidays for the month, and now only two days constituting those holidays are left. The RBI classifies holidays into three groups – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Banks were closed on 28 August and August 29 too.

August 28 – Fourth Saturday

August 29 – Weekly off (Sunday)

Banks closed today

August 30 – Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Banks will remain shut in as many as 15 cities across India on the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi today.  These cities are Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Banks closed tomorrow

August 31: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). Banks will solely be closed in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on the occasion of Krishna Ashtami, according to the RBI holiday list.

 

 

