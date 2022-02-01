Banks to see latent impact of Covid in time: Eco survey

The survey said that capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) of banks stood at 16.54% at end-September 2021, steadily improving from 13% in 2013-14. The improvement in CRAR levels of public sector banks was due to capital infusion by the government alongside fundraising from the markets, while private sector banks tapped capital from market sources, the survey said. The Return on Assets (RoA) and Return on Equity (RoE) for public sector banks became positive in June 2020 and remained positive for the period ending September 2021, after recording negative profitability ratios from March 2016 to March 2020.

