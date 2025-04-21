Industry
Banks to walk the margin tightrope in Q1 as outlook remains uncertain
Summary
- HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank, which released their Q4 earnings on Saturday, said in their post-earnings calls that the reduction on fixed deposit interest rates is expected to play out over the next few quarters, thus keeping margins under pressure
Mumbai: India’s top private banks have warned of margin pressures in the short term as they look to factor in repo rate cuts by the central bank into their deposit and loan products, and as competition on pricing of loans intensifies in the banking industry.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more