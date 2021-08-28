Banks try to repossess, auction properties as more home loans turn bad

Advertisements by lenders, both public and private sector, of defaulting borrowers whose homes they want to repossess under the Sarfaesi Act are a common sight these days. The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act, 2002 enables banks and financial institutions to sell collateralized properties if a borrower defaults on repayments. As the effect of the two waves of covid-19 unravels, even mortgages, once thought to have the least likelihood of default, have not remained quite resilient. According to bankers and industry experts, the larger number of demand and possession notices are also the outcome of stress from the first wave last year that had been masked by the moratorium.

