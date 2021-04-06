Banks turn India’s hot-money move into lucrative trade strategy

Here’s how it works. A bank converts its rupee deposits into dollars using a buy-sell swap, which means it buys dollars today and agrees to sell the same amount of greenback at a specified date in the future. It uses these dollars to avail the RBI exemption and purchase US Treasuries. The big return is in the arbitrage: at prevailing rates the bank would be paying about 3.5% on its rupee deposit, while the one-year forward premia is 4.9%, netting the bank a cool 1.4 percentage points of profit.