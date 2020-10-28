Banks turn to AI to curtail loan frauds

Some of the alerts sought by PNB are for non-achievement of projected financials given at the time of sanction; if the financials submitted to bank are different which were submitted to regulatory authorities; any time or cost overrun or any negative development which may hamper cash flow from the project and verification and genuineness of receivables and debtors including overseas debtor, among others. These are expected to aid the bank is taking prompt action whenever a red flag is raised by the system.