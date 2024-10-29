“The slightly muted sequential growth in retail was due to us consciously reducing the growth in microfinance given the current industry conditions and the focus on collections," said Jaideep Iyer, head – strategy, RBL Bank. “As soon as we see collections come to pre-stress levels, we should be able to then push the pedal on growth, which we expect should take anywhere between 3 to 6 months," he said, adding that he expects credit costs for the segment to remain elevated for some time.