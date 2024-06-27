Banks wake up to competition as young infra lender flexes muscles

In comparison, NaBFID had outstanding loans of ₹35,342.4 crore in the same period, though cumulative sanctions of loans stood over ₹1 trillion. Rajkiran Rai G., managing director of NaBFID told Financial Express on 10 June that it has already disbursed ₹45,000 crore loans so far, and expects to grow the book to ₹93,000 crore by the end of FY25. Total bank loans to the infrastructure sector stood at ₹13 trillion in FY24, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).