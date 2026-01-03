Indian banks lent more money in 2025 than they gathered through deposits in the year, as low deposit rates and investors’ preference for other instruments weighed on inflows.
Banks want deposits but end up giving more loans
SummaryA widening CD ratio is forcing banks to lean increasingly on market borrowings, liquidation of excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings, and balance-sheet buffers to raise money for lending.
Indian banks lent more money in 2025 than they gathered through deposits in the year, as low deposit rates and investors’ preference for other instruments weighed on inflows.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More